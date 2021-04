Associated Press

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was held out of New York's lineup for the second straight game Friday with soreness in his left side. The Yankees were also without third baseman Gio Urshela for the series opener after he was placed on the COVID-19 injured list due to side effects from a coronavirus vaccination. Judge had a homer, three hits and four RBIs in a 7-2 win over Baltimore on Tuesday night but didn’t play in the Yankees’ 4-3, 11-inning loss on Wednesday.