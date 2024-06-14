Klopp's thoughts on 'really interesting' Red Bull project amid links to new Leeds owners

Klopp's thoughts on 'really interesting' Red Bull project amid links to new Leeds owners

Here’s what Jurgen Klopp has said about Red Bull in the past after he was linked to the new owners at Leeds United.

Jurgen Klopp has been linked with a job at Red Bull, right after the energy drink giant purchased a minority stake in Leeds United. Salzburger Nachrichten claims he could be their new Head of Football Operations - a role that's currently vacant.

They've now added Leeds to their portfolio, which also includes RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg, New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Brasil among others. All of the clubs are linked - and the company's head of football oversees the lot of them.

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool vs Atalanta

It's a system that Klopp has praised in the past as Liverpool played pre-season friendlies against Leipzig and Salzburg.

"What Red Bull is doing is a really interesting project, I have to say," said Klopp in 2022. "The team is incredibly young but incredibly skilled.

“Again, they kind of change every year, they sell players but still a good team. It’s really interesting what they are doing. The football philosophy is not too far away from ours [at Liverpool] as well."

There's another link from Klopp to Red Bull, too. Salzburg just appointed his former assistant, Pep Lijnders as their new manager, with Vitor Matos and Andreas Kornmayer both heading there after leaving Liverpool this summer.

But Klopp's agent denies it

It should be said that Klopp's agent, Marc Kosicke denied the reports to Sky Germany on Thursday. He's adamant that his client won't be joining the project.

"Total nonsense," he said. "There's nothing to it."

But it certainly wouldn't be the first time that denials came before a move. It doesn't sound as though it'll happen but no one should entirely rule it out.

His admiration for the way they do things is clear, while there are now big links between him and one of Red Bull's premier clubs. While we wouldn't be thrilled to see Klopp join team energy drink, it might just have legs to it.

