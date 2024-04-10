Klopp's message on ticket protests

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has addressed protests planned regarding ticket prices at Anfield.

In recent weeks, the club confirmed there will be a 2% rise in the cost of season tickets and members’ tickets for next season.

Fan group Spion Kop 1906 have stated on X: "We are disappointed in the football club’s decision towards ticket prices for 2024-25. In response, there will be no flags on The Kop for Thursday night’s game. Unlike the club’s own approach, this has been agreed in consultation with other fan groups.

"We will pay our respects to the 97 with Hillsborough flags only at this weekends league match, as always with it being the closest game to the 15th of April.

"There is still a chance for the club to hold some positive dialogue with the supporters board in time for Saturday’s meeting. Until then the supporters have one message: No to ticket price increases."

The Spirit of Shankly Supporters Union said 92% of members voted for the move, adding: "The club could look at ways of doing this without impacting on recently reported record revenues."

Speaking at his news conference before Thursday's Europa League quarter-final against Atalanta, Klopp said: "What we should make sure is that there is nothing that gets between us and the supporters.

"Discuss it. But between the two big whistles, we just have to be Liverpool. That is what I am asking for.

"They will find a solution I'm sure."