'Klopp's kindness is the measure of the man'

[Getty Images]

Neil Pullar, from Formby, lives near Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and serves on the management committee of fans group The Spirit of Shankly.

Despite being a lifelong Red, he said it was not the footballing achievements that earned Klopp a special place in his heart.

He said he would never forget the messages Klopp sent him after he had a cardiac arrest in 2022.

While he was recuperating, he was sent a Liverpool shirt signed by Klopp, his wife Ulla and the team.

He said the completely unprompted act of kindness showed Klopp's "place within the local community", which meant "a great deal" to him.

[Getty Images]

Colette Halliday said her partner Stephen Murphy received a similar gesture from Klopp just weeks before he died of pulmonary fibrosis.

She said that "out of the blue came this absolutely beautiful letter", which she added was written in Klopp's "unique Scouse-German".

"We just all burst into tears when we read it," she said.

"I was so pleased Stephen got to see it because he died about three weeks later.

"The kindness that [Jurgen] showed in writing that letter when he didn't have to is the measure of the man."

She said the letter ended with a message about how the "managers, players, owners, directors, staff and supporters" of Liverpool were "all supporting" Mr Murphy "and the best thing about this I know is what a difference it can make".

"We're all with you," Klopp wrote.

"You'll never walk alone."

It will be that exact phrase that many of the city's residents will hope he carries with him himself beyond his final game.