Klopp's frustration

[Getty Images]

The sight of Jurgen Klopp, arms wide and incredulous at what he was witnessing, even though the game was locked at 2-2, told its own story about what happened to Liverpool at Old Trafford.

They should have had the game won in the first half, but were profligate in front of goal.

They gifted Manchester United an equaliser, fought back after falling behind, but got dragged too far away from their game plan to create the opportunity that would have allowed them to grab a winner.

And that is the problem.

Liverpool must either solve their wastefulness up front or make themselves more reliable in the way they suffocate the opposition, otherwise it will cost them.

Falling behind Arsenal on goal difference is not a major worry.

Allowing Manchester City to get to within a point certainly is, given their favourable run of fixtures.

The margin for error has reduced. Liverpool must do better.