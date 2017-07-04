Klopp will win the Premier League then move to Bayern - Hitzfeld

Ottmar Hitzfeld is convinced Jurgen Klopp will lead Liverpool to the Premier League title but feels his future lies at Bayern Munich.

Jurgen Klopp will lead Liverpool to the Premier League title and then take over at Bayern Munich, according to Ottmar Hitzfeld.

During seven seasons at Borussia Dortmund, Klopp restored the club as one of Germany's top forces, guiding them to two Bundesliga titles, one DFB-Pokal and the final of the Champions League in 2013.

The charismatic 50-year-old secured a return to Europe's top table for Liverpool in his first full season at the Anfield helm and Hitzfeld – a Champions League winner with Dortmund and Bayern – expects him to win their first top-flight title since 1990.

However, the former Switzerland boss believes Klopp's future ultimately lies at the Allianz Arena.

"Jurgen Klopp is one of the top coaches, but compared to others he has yet to win a big international trophy," Hitzfeld told t-online.de.

"He will be Premier League champion sooner or later, I am fully convinced of that.

"He's building something there, is a motivator, and a fantastic advertisement for German coaches. It's not easy to prevail in England, but he did it.

"Jurgen Klopp will always be a candidate for the Bayern job. He knows the Bundesliga, he was a league and cup champion.

"I think and expect him to be the FC Bayern coach one day."