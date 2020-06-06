Klopp: Werner and Havertz are 'great' but it's 'rather quiet' at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp says it is "rather quiet" at Liverpool in terms of pursuing transfer targets, as he labelled Timo Werner and Kai Havertz "great" players.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with RB Leipzig striker Werner and Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Havertz over recent months.

But reports have suggested they will miss out on both stars, with Werner close to joining Chelsea and Havertz said to be in line for a move to Bayern Munich.

Liverpool manager Klopp was happy to acknowledge the quality of his compatriots in an appearance on Sky Germany.

But he explained the coronavirus crisis is giving the Premier League leaders pause before making any big financial commitments.

"There are a lot of good players on this planet," Klopp said. "Timo Werner is a great player, Kai Havertz is a great player.

"Right time, opportunity – everything has to come together. Six, seven weeks ago, we didn't know if we could play again this year.

"If we hadn't played the second half of the season, we would have thought, 'Okay, when can you really play football again?'. And now it starts right away.

"We act as if everything is already settled. It's not settled. We use this little loophole we've been left to play football again.

"Everything else we have to see the moment it happens. We can't pretend now that everything's going to be fine in the future."

Discussing the impact on football finances, Klopp added: "There are all sorts of rumours in England about who Manchester United are going to pick, Chelsea are going to pick.

"It's rather quiet here [at Liverpool] at the moment, I think it's safe to say.

"If you want to take it seriously, run a normal business and depend on income, you have no idea how much you will earn – especially because we don't know when we can start playing with spectators again.

Story continues

"At the moment, all clubs are losing money. Without spectators, we have to pay back the season tickets and probably sell none next year. At least maybe without the first 10 or 15 games.

"The VIP areas won't be packed and the tickets won't be sold. This will have an impact on other partners and things will look a bit different.

"Discussing with the players about things like salary waivers and on the other hand buying a player for £50-60million, we have to explain."