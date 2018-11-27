Klopp unsurprised by Neymar, Mbappe news

Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool never doubted that Neymar and Kylian Mbappe would be available for Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday's Champions League clash.

PSG were dealt with a double blow during the international break, with Neymar going off early on in Brazil's win over Cameroon, while Mbappe suffered a shoulder injury while on duty for France.

Both players subsequently sat out PSG's 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Toulouse on Saturday, but will be back in Thomas Tuchel's squad for the crunch Group C match at Parc des Princes.

And Klopp has revealed that he always anticipated PSG's star duo to feature against the Reds, adding that it will not change how Liverpool approach the fixture.

"There were no mind games, we always expected Mbappe and Neymar to play," Klopp told a news conference.

"The players know more about [Mbappe and Neymar's] individual strengths than I do. But they can only shine if they get the ball.

"Two very ambitious teams will face each other in a very interesting competition, interesting group situation.

"PSG are so dominant in the league, we have to make sure they are not that dominant here. The boys are 100 per cent focused.

"I think PSG are a team that will go for a win. They are of a very high level. Tuchel is a very creative manager, who always works on solutions.

"We want to win games. We are here to win, with all we have. It's a tough one to come to Paris and win? But we should try!"

Liverpool sit second, a point above PSG – who they beat 3-2 at Anfield – heading into the final two games, with leaders Napoli at home rounding off the Reds' group-stage fixtures.

But Klopp is not concerned about the mentality of his side, and is confident that Liverpool have put the shock defeat at Red Star Belgrade last time out behind them.

"It's a big task, really exciting. The more difficult it is, the more I enjoy the preparation," Klopp said.

"Nobody expects us to be the 500 per cent better football team [on Wednesday]. Little mistakes can be decisive.

"I'm not worried. My team were always psychologically ready. They weren't at their best in Belgrade, then I can easily accept that. I don't have to point a finger constantly."