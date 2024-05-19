Advertisement

Klopp tops the greats

BBC
Jurgen Klopp
[Getty Images]

Liverpool manager's win-rate in all competitions:

Jurgen Klopp (491 games): 60.9%

Kenny Dalglish (381 games): 58.3%

Bob Paisley (535 games): 57.4%

Rafael Benitez (350 games): 55.4%

Joe Fagan (131 games): 53.4%