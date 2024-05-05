'Klopp has taught me so much'

[Getty Images]

Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott to BBC MOTD: "I thought it was going over to be honest. Obviously it hit the net and I was over the moon and delighted to score. Any goal in a Liverpool shirt is always an honour and the manner I scored it today was one for a lifetime that I will remember."

Was it crazy to play in?: "It was a like a basketball game to be honest, not really what we wanted, but I think it was just the nature of both teams. It was just both counter-attacking teams going at each other and it was just who could score the most goals I expect. Today was a great game from us, but at the same time, we're disappointed with conceding two."

Is it tough to keep going at the end of the season?: "It's not easy, it is just the Premier League really. It is always tough, it is always intense, so we need to make sure that we are well-recovered, focusing on training and preparing for the next game. It is another tough game and that is just the way the Premier League is. Every game is tough, especially an way game as well. We just need to make sure that we go there full of confidence and use this game to build on."

On why you have to be at it for 90 minutes: "Absolutely. We paid that price today with conceding two goals, but the lads quickly changed it and put the mentality back in and fought to the last whistle. To come away with three points is great."

Jurgen Klopp said he feels you haven't played enough this season, will you speak to him about it before he leaves?: "I'm not really one to do that really. It is my dream to go out and play football, especially in a Liverpool shirt."

"The games I don't start, I'm upset and annoyed but I'm here for the team to make sure that when I come on, I make the impact and if I start, I make the impact. Maybe we can have that conversation towards the end but as I said, I'm just honoured and I'm just very grateful for all opportunities he has gave me."