Klopp still 'not sure' on Liverpool's best formation after Salah buy

Mohamed Salah is a new option for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and the manager is yet to decide how best to deploy his squad next season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is yet to decide on his first-choice formation for the 2017-18 season.

Klopp has brought in Mohamed Salah from Roma in a deal that could reach a value of €50million, but the winger and young striker Dominic Solanke, signed from Chelsea, are the only fresh arrivals so far ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

As well as adding more names to Liverpool's ranks, the former Borussia Dortmund boss is hoping to increase the squad's tactical flexibility, as he decides on the strategy that will work best with the Reds looking to improve on a fourth-place finish last year.

"Tactically-wise, getting more flexible - depending who is there and when - and introducing different systems," Klopp told the club's website when asked for his pre-season aims.

"[In 2015-16], we played most of the time kind of 4-2-3-1, [in 2016-17] most of the time 4-3-3 or 4-5-1. In our opinion, it fitted best to the players we had.

"I'm not sure which way we have to play next year, there will be a few different ones."

Klopp added: "And we will prepare for European football also, so we need a bigger squad of course. We will be good. I'm looking forward to it.

"Usually you always want to take the next step from one year to the next year. You have to see how things fit and when the new players are in."