Klopp on Slot rumours, derby defeat and diminished title hopes

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game at West Ham.

Here are the key lines from the Liverpool boss:

Klopp said he is not involved in the process of who succeeds him as manager but he is encouraged by why he knows of reported frontrunner Arne Slot saying, "It all sounds really good." He went on to praise the Feyenoord boss' style of play and reputation for being "a good guy."

He said he "cannot remember ever being so disappointed and frustrated after a game" as he was following Wednesday's Merseyside defeat to Everton.

On the defeat: "We were not there. We lost all the decisive battles and that was really bad. I did not see anything of what we want to be against Everton."

He says it is a quick turnaround and they "have to be positive" and "show a reaction" against West Ham.

On whether Liverpool's title hopes are over: "They [Arsenal and Manchester City] will see it as a two-horse race now as they don’t expect to lose two games from now on. I don’t expect them too either. I don’t think it will happen, but if it does, then we will be there and that starts with winning games again."

Diogo Jota and Conor Bradley will not be available but are both "progressing well."

On goal droughts for Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah: "Strikers not scoring is tricky but they have to go through these things and it is a striker;s life. It says nothing about their quality. You have to go through it and I have to try and help them."