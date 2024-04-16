'Klopp seemed so downbeat' and Salah 'not quite right'

[Getty Images]

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton questioned whether Liverpool "are running out of steam" in the title race on the BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

The Reds suffered a shock defeat by Atalanta in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final, before losing to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

"Jurgen Klopp seemed so downbeat," said Sutton. "Is this a Liverpool team simply running out of steam?

"There is something not quite right about Mo Salah since he came back from his injury. We know he has been a brilliant player and his numbers have been phenomenal, but at this point of the season, you need your big hitters to really be performing.

"He has not. The standard has to be so high and that is why I find it so hard to see past Manchester City with the way they are playing."

Pep Guardiola's side do not play in the league again until 25 April because of their FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea on Saturday.

However, Arsenal and Liverpool will have played two more fixtures in that time so may have regained some ground on the current Premier League leaders.

"Psychologically it must be factor because it does put pressure on City," said The New York Times' chief soccer correspondent Rory Smith.

"If Arsenal and Liverpool win those games then they are putting out a statement saying you are going to have to take this from us now.

"That will be the last roll of the dice that Arsenal and Liverpool have."

Watch Monday Night Club on BBC iPlayer or listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds

[BBC]