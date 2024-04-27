Klopp and Salah spat 'didn't look good'

[Getty Images]

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch has been discussing Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah's touchline discussion on TNT Sports: "It didn't look good, I don't think it looks good for the club.

"Mo Salah is a player who has started the majority of games for Liverpool and he will be fuming to be on the bench.

"But no-one likes to see this between a manager and a key player."

Former Rangers striker and manager Ally McCoist also added his thoughts on the situation: "You see Salah coming back to have another bite and one of his teammates looks like he has to intervene.

"That stuff should be for behind closed doors.

"I do [think Salah will leave]. He has been one of the best players we have seen in this league, nothing short of fantastic for Liverpool, but his form has dipped and it looks to me like he might be moving.

"It might suit both parties - it will suit Salah to move on and Liverpool to reinvest the money they get for him."