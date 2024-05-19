What Klopp said on Anfield pitch

[PA Media]

Outgoing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp addressed supporters on the pitch at Anfield, as his reign of nearly nine years came to an end with a 2-0 win over Wolves on Sunday.

He told fans: "You welcome the new manager like you welcomed me. You go all-in from the first day. And you keep believing and you push the team.

"People told me that I turned them from doubters to believers. That's not true. Believing is an active act: you have to do it yourself. I just said we have to. You did it. That's a big difference.

"And nobody tells you now to stop believing. Because this club is in a better moment than ever. Maybe ever - I have to ask Kenny [Dalglish] - but since a long time, let me say it like that.

"We have this wonderful stadium, wonderful training centre, we have you - the superpower of world football.

"We decide if we are worried or excited. We decide if we believe or don't believe. We decide if we trust or we don't trust. And since today I'm one of you and I keep believing in you.

"I stay a believer, 100%. Change is good."