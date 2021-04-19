Klopp rips Leeds, Neville's Super League reactions

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss Jurgen Klopp's angry response to Leeds United and Gary Neville's barbs against Liverpool's participation in a breakaway Super League.

  • Jose Mourinho sacked as Tottenham manager - as Daniel Levy sets sights on Julian Nagelsmann

    Six options to replace Jose Mourinho as new Tottenham manager Mourinho and his entire coaching staff have been relieved of their duties Ryan Mason and Chris Powell will take charge for remainder of campaign Jose Mourinho was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur following chairman Daniel Levy’s decision to accelerate the appointment of a new manager – prompted by the interest in young German coach Julian Nagelsmann from perennial Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. Mourinho was told by Daniel Levy, the Spurs chairman, that he was to be removed from his position and his contract compensation activated at the club’s training ground in Enfield at around 10.15am. The 58-year-old had arrived at the training ground around 8am as normal and was not aware that his departure was imminent until moments before he went into the meeting. Telegraph Sport broke the news of his dismissal online shortly after the news was conveyed to Mourinho. Levy had made the decision over the weekend following the 2-2 draw with Everton on Friday night that left Spurs with one win in their last five league games and in reaction to the news that Bayern head coach Hansi Flick will not lead the club next season. It makes Nagelsmann, 33, the obvious candidate for Bayern. As the RB Leipzig man is the preferred option for Levy, as reported by Telegraph Sport in February, it made sense to Levy to get the process underway to replace Mourinho. Other possible contenders include the England manager Gareth Southgate and his Belgium counterpart Roberto Martinez, formerly of Everton. The club are admirers of Fulham manager and former player Scott Parker. So too Swansea City manager Steve Cooper. It was a dramatic day in which many Spurs players, including Harry Kane and Heung-min Son learned the news from media reports. Both players are among those in the squad allied to Mourinho and they responded by thanking him on social media, while others kept their counsel. The decision was made by Levy on a detailed calculation that a bounce under caretaker managers Ryan Mason and Chris Powell, promoted from the academy, in the last six league games could still get the club a top six finish and a valuable place in Europe next year. That would offset the compensation payable to Mourinho which is estimated to be around 18 months’ worth of salary - £16 million - given the current position of seventh although precise details are not clear.

  • Republicans tell Biden no corporate tax hike for infrastructure

    Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and John Hoeven (R-N.D.) told President Biden Monday they are opposed to increasing the corporate tax rate to pay for his proposed $2.25 trillion infrastructure package, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: The opposition from Romney and Hoeven, the only two Republican senators in Monday’s bipartisan Oval Office meeting, suggests Biden is going to have a difficult time finding any Republican support to pay for his road, bridge and health care spending proposals by increasing corporate rates.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe White House is still looking for evidence there are any Republicans willing to entertain some of the president’s proposals, including Biden’s plan to raise the corporate rate from 21% to 28%.If administration officials conclude Republican senators are only interested in drawing red lines, they may be more inclined to pursue a purely partisan path and look for 50 Democratic votes in the Senate to pass a bill via the budget reconciliation process.The president himself told reporters at the outset of the meeting: “I am prepared to compromise, prepared to see what we can do and what we can get together on.”What they are saying: While both Romney and Hoeven are in favor of an infrastructure package, they sat they want to see a more targeted payment mechanism – gas taxes and user fees – to help fund individual projects. “There is broad support for infrastructure, and I believe a bipartisan bill is possible, but we need to find agreement to make these updates in a targeted way that doesn’t raise taxes,” Hoeven said in a statement. “I know that my Democratic friends are more inclined to look for the general revenue fund for taxpayers to pick up the bill, but my inclination is more towards the people who actually use a facility to be the ones that pay for it,” Romney told reporters on Capitol Hill. Behind the scenes: Biden began the meeting by yielding the floor to Maine's Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats and a was once public television host. King ensured that everyone in the room had an opportunity to air the views and explain their positions. Romney acknowledged as much and praised the president. “He was in listening mode, and, and was gracious to solicit our respective points of view,” he said. The bottom line: Negotiations between Senate Republicans and the White House are just beginning, but their opening positions are miles apart. The vast distance gives partisan Democrats more space to argue to Biden that he should pursue a deal via reconciliation and not bother trying to bring Republicans along. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden's blinking red lights: Taiwan, Ukraine and Iran

    Russia is menacing Ukraine’s borders, China is sending increasingly ominous signals over Taiwan and Iran is accelerating its uranium enrichment to unprecedented levels.The big picture: Ukraine, Taiwan and Iran’s nuclear program always loomed large on the menu of potential crises President Biden could face. But over the last several days, the lights have been blinking red on all three fronts all at once.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Within 24 hours beginning last Sunday, an explosion rocked Iran’s underground nuclear site at Natanz, 25 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s air defense zone, and Ukraine announced that the number of Russian troops massing in Crimea and on its eastern border had risen to 80,000.Russia has now assembled enough troops for a “limited military incursion,” CIA director Bill Burns warned Wednesday. Moscow has avoided such overt intervention in Eastern Ukraine since the war there began in 2014, but could strike now in an attempt to push further into Ukrainian territory or secure a source of much-needed water for occupied Crimea.After a flurry of phone calls from Washington to Kyiv to signal support for Ukraine, Biden called Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and proposed a summit to discuss Ukraine and other issues. The state of play: U.S. European Command commander Gen. Tod Wolters said Thursday that there was a “low to medium” risk of a Russian invasion in the next few weeks.The threat of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is less urgent, but carries a far greater risk of plunging the U.S. into a direct military confrontation.Beijing has repeatedly threatened to take control of the self-governing island by force. Biden, meanwhile, has continued the longstanding policy of “strategic ambiguity,” with the U.S. signaling that it’s prepared to defend Taiwan without explicitly pledging to do so.After Monday’s air incursion, the largest to date, Biden dispatched three former senior U.S. officials to Taiwan, a move Beijing described as “playing with fire.” China reacts furiously to any gesture that treats Taiwan — a flourishing democracy and global tech hub — as an independent country.The state of play: Admiral Philip Davidson, the commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, has said there’s a real and rising risk that China will invade in the next several years, but that the more worrying short-term scenario is an “accident or a miscalculation” that leads to escalation.After the apparent act of Israeli sabotage at Natanz, Iran announced it would begin enriching uranium to 60%, approaching the levels required for a nuclear weapon.Both the attack and the Iranian response have threatened to derail the negotiations aimed at salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal.The state of play: The talks resumed on Thursday in Vienna, but back in Tehran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei implied that Iran might soon walk away from the table. If the talks falter and Iran continues to accelerate its enrichment, further flash points are likely.What to watch: Just about all that’s missing from this cocktail of crises is another North Korean missile test. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Deadly clashes after Islamists take police hostage in Pakistan's Lahore

    Police in Pakistan said a hardline Islamist group had taken six security personnel hostage at its headquarters in Lahore on Sunday after a week of violent clashes following the arrest of the group's leader. The Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) group had given the government an April 20 deadline to expel the French ambassador over the publication of cartoons in France depicting the Prophet Mohammad. The authorities responded by arresting its leader, prompting supporters to hold protests and sit-ins across Pakistan.

