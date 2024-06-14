Klopp returns to Anfield as Taylor Swift sets new attendance record in 100th Eras show

Klopp returns to Anfield as Taylor Swift sets new attendance record in 100th Eras show

Taylor Swift played the 100th show of her landmark Eras tour last night at Anfield, the first of three concerts scheduled for the home of Liverpool Football Club.

The pop superstar has sent the city into a frenzy this week as approximately 150,000 ‘Swifties’ are expected to descend to catch her show on a tour which is tipped to breach the $1 billion revenue mark.

Liverpool is preparing for the second night of the tour on Friday with Taylor’s three-date residency coming to an end on Saturday.

She kicked off her show in Arizona in March 2023, adding 99 more dates along the way, striking out for Europe and the rest of the world.

Fans have been queuing for Swift merchandise at Anfield every morning this week and the tour is expected to deliver a HUGE cash boost to the region’s economy, as well as landing the club a welcome financial windfall.

Around the city centre there was an art installation called the Taylor Trail, featuring 11 artworks in the singer’s honour.

While the rain was an unwelcome intruder on the party, Swifties were nonetheless treated to a magical first night at Anfield.

Taylor Swift breaks Anfield attendance record

Over 62,000 fans packed inside the ground, setting a new Anfield attendance record in the process - beating the previous record of 61,905 set back in February 1952.

"So, I just want to say, those things mean the world to us getting to play this show for people who would go so far above and beyond for us and welcome us to Liverpool in such a fashion," Swift announced during the gig.

"We love you so much and, you know, while I was walking to the stage, they pulled me aside and told me another thing you did for us tonight.

"And that thing is that you, you broke the all-time attendance record for this stadium tonight. Don't you just love knowing there's never been as many people in this room as there are right now? I, personally, love that feeling."

And there was at least one familiar face in the crowd as former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp jetted in for the gig alongside wife Ulla.

Klopp returns to Anfield for Taylor Swift Eras show

It was revealed a few weeks ago that Ulla had managed to score tickets to the hottest show around and Klopp took to Instagram yesterday to reveal he’d be at the gig.

“So, back in Liverpool and now it's Taylor time!,” Klopp said.

“So three things I had to do today. No, I had two. A barber appointment with Umut, then we're going out to Anfield.

“First time going to Anfield not for a football game but in the stands and watching Taylor Swift. So yeah, I'm not Taylor made obviously, but Taylor ready.

“Let's go to Anfield and have a good night or a great night would be cool. See you there!”

