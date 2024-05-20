Klopp 'represents everything that I love about football'

[Getty Images]

Former England captain Alan Shearer says Jurgen Klopp will "be a massive miss" to Liverpool both on and off the pitch.

Reflecting on his nine-year tenure on Merseyside, in which he has won almost every trophy possible, Shearer told Match of the Day: "He has done an unbelievable job and everything about him was class.

"He understood the area [Liverpool] and knew what the people wanted on and off the pitch, which is hugely important for a club like Liverpool.

"He is what people needed and wanted. He has been a huge success and he will be a massive miss.

Ex-Arsenal striker Ian Wright added: "He represents everything that I love about football. He has a massive connection with the fans - he has so much passion and he plays brilliant football."

