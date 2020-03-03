Klopp reacts to Liverpool exiting FA Cup at Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool couldn’t solve a packed-in Chelsea defense and couldn’t overcome two big mistakes on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool is out of the FA Cup following a 2-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, its third loss in four matches.

“Losing 2-0 is not good,” Klopp said, via Football.London. “But it is relatively easy to explain, two massive mistakes. Adrian made a superb save a few seconds before, but we lost the ball. It’s not the biggest shock. Both teams were running like made. We had some good chances.

“Away at Chelsea is always tight. It was more difficult, Chelsea threw the bodies in. We couldn’t score.”

Klopp struck an exasperated tone when trying to describe why Liverpool has been shutout thrice in four matches.

The Reds are probably simply the victims of inevitable bad goal luck, but it just doesn’t feel good when the losses are the first leg of a UCL match, the end of an unbeaten league season, and an exit from the FA Cup.

“The numbers are there, the facts are there. I don’t have a lot of arguments. It’s a free world. I can only speak about the numbers. It’s not like the chances are 100 miles away, it’s little things.”

Liverpool hosts Bournemouth on Saturday. You wouldn’t want to be Bournemouth right now, even if the Cherries just drew Chelsea, would you?

