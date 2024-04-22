'Klopp has proven time after time that he trusts his squad'

[Getty Images]

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has praised Jurgen Klopp for "re-energising" his team, as the Reds boss made five changes to his starting line-up for the 3-1 win against Fulham.

"He has spoken recently about how Liverpool have been too easy to play against, which is very unlike his team," Murphy said on Match of the Day 2. "He made five changes from midweek and that re-energised the team in terms of tenacity, being on the front foot, and energy.

"Everything about it was better. The three changes in midfield were Endo, Gravenberch and Elliott. From minute one, Elliott was really good at setting the tone, getting after people, anticipating their movement and winning the ball back quickly.

"Gakpo was bang at it - he looks fit and sharp again. He has had some struggles but he had an impact.

"They were winning the ball up high and that was exactly what Jurgen Klopp wanted from his team. He was talking about the fact he hasn't seen that in the last few weeks, or the last few games, at least.

"Jota started and he is another one with a point to prove. He has had his injuries but always does a great job when he comes in. He was pressing high. They dominated the game for large periods really and maybe should have won it by a bit more."

Former Everton defender Phil Jagielka added: "I think a lot of the top teams have been trying to rotate their squad over the last couple of weeks. He [Klopp] has proven time after time that he trusts the squad he has got.

"To leave some of those names on the bench in a must win game and choose to freshen things up was bold. But, as Danny said, he wanted a bit more energy and a bit more urgency - and he got that from the lads that came in."

