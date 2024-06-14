Klopp protege and former Liverpool midfielder to become next Dortmund coach

Former Liverpool midfielder Nuri Sahin has been tipped to become the new head coach of Borussia Dortmund following the shock departure of Edin Terzic on Thursday.

Terzic, 41, led the Yellow and Blacks to the Champions League final last season, where they were beaten by Real Madrid at Wembley, and also managed to win the DFB-Pokal back in 2021.

However, it’s been an uneasy ride for the Dortmund-supporting coach in the last few months, falling out with key defender Mats Hummels, who criticised his boss ahead of the Champions League final.

Jurgen Klopp’s former club made the announcement on Thursday that a new man would be in charge for the 2024/25 Bundesliga season with former playmaker Sahin now tipped to step into the role by German media.

Sahin, 35, played a crucial role in Klopp’s all-conquering Dortmund side before moving, albeit briefly, to Real Madrid and then Liverpool.

Since retiring in October 2021, the German-born ex-Turkey international has been engaged in a coaching career, doing an admirable job as head coach and sporting director at Antalyaspor before returning to Dortmund.

After an underwhelming first half of the 2023/24 season, Terzic decided that he needed more help and turned to two former distinguished BVB players to bolster his coaching staff.

Nuri Sahin to become next BVB coach

Sahin and ex-teammate Sven Bender joined Terzic's camp as assistant coaches and Dortmund's fortunes certainly improved.

Now, according to Bild, Sahin will be the man to lead the club into next season with Bender alongside.

"Dear Borussia fans, even though it hurts me terribly right now, I would like to tell you that I will be leaving BVB today,” a message posted by Terzic on the club’s website read.

“It was a huge honour to be able to lead this great club to a DFB Cup victory and most recently to a Champions League final.

“I asked those responsible for a meeting after our final at Wembley because after nine years at BVB, including six years on the coaching team and two and a half years as head coach, I feel that the upcoming new start should be accompanied by a new man on the sidelines.

“Everyone who knows me knows that during this decision-making process of the past few weeks, two hearts have been beating in my chest.

“But even after intensive discussions, my basic feeling has not changed. I wish Borussia Dortmund only the very best and say thank you and goodbye."

