Klopp linked with SHOCK return to football that could see him in charge of Leeds

Reports in Austria this week have linked Jurgen Klopp with an immediate shock return to football as Head of Global Soccer for the Red Bull group.

The energy drink giant runs clubs in Germany, Austria, Brazil, and the United States and recently took an ownership stake in Leeds United.

The position of Head of Global Soccer was previously held by another former Liverpool manager in the shape of Gerard Houllier but has been vacant since previous incumbent Oliver Mintzlaff departed his role some years ago.

Mintzlaff, formerly a CEO of RB Leipzig, is now one of the three CEOs running Red Bull following the death of founder Dietrich Mateschitz in October 2022.

Salzburger Nachrichten reported earlier this week that there had been discussions inside Red Bull about appointing Klopp to the post.

The 56-year-old was in charge of Liverpool from 2015 until the end of this season, departing his job as manager after claiming he’d run out of steam.

He has been insistent that he plans NO FURTHER football roles in the foreseeable future.

Red Bull want Klopp as Head of Global Soccer

Nonetheless, it's now claimed Red Bull want Klopp to create a synergy between their Leipzig, Salzburg, New York, Bragantino and Leeds bases and to help attract new players to the multi-club entity.

As a Champions League and Premier League winner, as well as a two-time The Best FIFA Men’s Coach of the year (2019 and 2020), Red Bull view Klopp as the ideal candidate to take their operations to the next level.

Despite the story being confirmed by “several independent sources”, according to the Austrian outlet, the report has been vehemently denied by those close to Red Bull and Klopp himself.

Pep Lijnders of Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp

“This is complete nonsense,” a representative for Mintzlaff told the paper.

Furthermore it was claimed that Red Bull’s technical director, the former Germany striker Mario Gomez, was in the process of getting a new contract.

The question was also put to Klopp’s agent, Marc Kosicke, who was equally dismissive when approached by Sky Germany: “Total nonsense,” he said. “There's nothing to it."

Liverpool's Red Bull connections

Nonetheless, there are now plenty of Klopp allies in the Red Bull empire these days with ex-assistant Pep Lijnders now in charge of Red Bull Salzburg and he took former Liverpool coach Vitor Matos with him when his appointment was confirmed.

Andreas Kornmayer, Liverpool’s former head of fitness and conditioning, has been appointed as Salzburg’s Performance Manager.

Liverpool also did plenty of business with Red Bull during Klopp’s time in charge, buying Naby Keita, Ibrahima Kontate, Takumi Minamino and Dominik Szoboszlai from the group.

