Klopp Leeds role MOOTED, Alisson DECISION, Ederson CURIOUS - Liverpool FC news recap

Here’s our Liverpool FC news recap for Thursday, 13th June. A surprise move for Jurgen Klopp has been mooted.

Klopp linked with Red Bull

Reports in Austria this week have linked Jurgen Klopp with an immediate shock return to football as Head of Global Soccer for the Red Bull group.

The energy drink giant runs clubs in Germany, Austria, Brazil, and the United States and recently took an ownership stake in Leeds United.

The position of Head of Global Soccer was previously held by another former Liverpool manager in the shape of Gerard Houllier but has been vacant since previous incumbent Oliver Mintzlaff departed his role some years ago.

Alisson makes decision

RECORD DATE NOT STATED Seleccion Mexicana 2024 Mexico vs Brazil Alisson Becker of Brazil during the game International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft between Mexican national team, Nationalteam Mexico and Brazil at Kyle Field Stadium, on June 08, 2024, College Station, Texas, United States. COLLEGE STATION TEXAS UNITED STATES PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxMEXxCHNxRUS Copyright: xJONATHANxDUENASx 20240608201608_SNM_AM_MEX_BRA_BECKER72

It was reported earlier this week that Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr were nearing a deal for Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, closing off a potential avenue for Alisson Becker in the event that the Liverpool goalkeeper was tempted by a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Alisson is known to be open to the idea of an Anfield departure, although he will not push for a move, with Saudi Arabia one of the few leagues in which teams can afford the outlay to sign the Brazil international.

He commands a £200,000 weekly salary and is under contract until 2027, meaning it will take a sizable package to get him out of Anfield.

Ederson on PL move

Atalanta BC v Juventus FC - Coppa Italia 2023/2024 Final Ederson of Atalanta BC during the Coppa Italia 2023/2024 Frecciarossa final match between Atalanta BC and Juventus FC at Stadio Olimpico on May 15, 2024 in Rome, Italy. Rome Stadio Olimpico Lazio Italy Copyright: xGiuseppexMaffiax FinaleCoppaItalia-Atalanta-Juventus_150524_DSC0981

Reported Liverpool transfer target Ederson admits he’s interested in a Premier League move after a stunning season for Atalanta which culminated in a Europa League triumph.

The 24-year-old midfielder was one of the stars of La Dea’s campaign, helping Gian Piero Gasperini’s side to the title against Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen in Dublin.

His all-action style won admirers from observers with Brazil coach Dorival Junior calling up the former-Salernitana man for his Copa America squad.

Liverpool linked with Beier

Max Beier

BEIER Maximillian Team TSG Hoffenheim jubelt nach seinem Tor zum 2 : 2 Ausgleich DFL Bundesliga Saison 2023 - 2024 Bundesliga Spiel BVB - TSG Hoffenheim 2 : 3 am 25.02. 2024 in Dortmund DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and/or QUASI-VIDEO *** BEIER Maximillian Team TSG Hoffenheim cheers after his goal to equalize 2 2 DFL Bundesliga season 2023 2024 Bundesliga match BVB TSG Hoffenheim 2 3 on 25 02 2024 in Dortmund DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and or QUASI VIDEO Copyright: xLacixPerenyix

Liverpool are in the hunt for Hoffenheim centre forward Maximilian Beier along with other Premier League sides in the shape of Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Brentford.

That’s according to the latest report in Sport Bild’s transfer section, which claims that the 21-year-old has got a tantalising €32.5 million release clause in his Hoffenheim contract.

Beier extended his terms until 2027 back in October after making a stunning start to the Bundesliga season with six goals in his first eight games.

