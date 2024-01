Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has announced he will leave his post at the end of the season.

The German manager, 56, joined the club in 2015 and has overseen a period of success, winning the European Cup in in 2022 and ending a 30-year-wait for a league title in 2020.

The Reds have won six major trophies under his guidance.

The club announced he will stay in his position until the end of the season, with Klopp stating he informed them of his decision in November.