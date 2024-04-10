Klopp on key players returning, fan protests and Atalanta

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first leg at home to Italian side Atalanta (20:00 BST kick-off).

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson and Stefan Bajetic have all returned to full training. Klopp said a decision has not been made whether the first three will be in contention on Thursday, but Bajetic is likely to play for the under-21s before he features for the first team.

On the return of these key players: "We have to see how we involve them, how we use them. We need them but we need them in the best possible shape. If they are now ready for minutes, it is perfect timing."

On the chance to win the Europa League, the only trophy he is yet to win with Liverpool: "It's not personal for me, it's for us. Eight years ago when we played in Basel and lost against Sevilla it was not a great start - but [it was] the start for many other things."

Klopp commented on fan's protesting against rising ticket prices by removing flags from the Kop: "As long as the people are there it's all good. I understand the concerns and the discussion. We want to have the people in the stadium and we want to make it available for everybody. We are a self-sustaining club - every pound we make goes back into the football club. I understand 100% where the supporters are coming from and I am sure they will find a solution."

On opponents Atalanta: "[Gian Piero] Gasperini has been doing a brilliant job for years. Tactically, they are super-disciplined and super-dangerous in other areas. We are not thinking about the final. We really have to be at our best."