Klopp on Jota injury, Merseyside derby and progress

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before the Merseyside derby at Everton on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from the Liverpool boss:

Forward Diogo Jota will be out for two weeks after injuring himself at the end of Sunday's win against Fulham.

He hopes to have "fresh legs on the pitch" after resting Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah at the weekend, but "nothing is definite yet" as the team will train later on Tuesday.

On the Merseyside derby: "I don’t know when my first derby was but I always knew how important it was. Now I know it and I feel it. My understanding has developed over the years but they are always difficult games, especially there [at Goodison Park]."

He said his players "have to be cool" despite having "derby fever" on their minds.

On the importance of the game to Everton: "We are never underestimate it when we arrive there and that is what makes it more difficult. They always look ready for the game, so we have to make sure we are ready for this one."

He said it was "super important" to qualify for the Champions League this year and that was a "clear" focus of the team.

On being proud of his squad and the way they have overcome injury challenges: "You have to deal with all the little setbacks. I wouldn’t say it was straight forward, but until two weeks ago it was better than people would have thought."