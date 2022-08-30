Klopp hits out at Bournemouth owners after 'harsh' Parker sacking

Jurgen Klopp and Scott Parker in Anfield's technical area during the Premier League clash between the sides last Saturday - GETTY IMAGES

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Bournemouth’s ruthless sacking of Scott Parker makes him more appreciative of his own club’s American owners.

Klopp was shocked Parker was dismissed in the aftermath of Liverpool’s 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth last weekend, having already expressed sympathy with the lack of investment in the recently promoted side.

Parker appears to have been punished for speaking openly about the need to invest in the squad to realistically survive at Premier League level.

Whatever the reasoning, Klopp did not hold back in support of the now ex-Bournemouth boss.

“Let me say this: when I heard it today I felt this is the moment you realise what the right owners are,” said Klopp.

“I felt for Scott. It is not that his team is not good enough. Not at all. It is just that if the first four games include City, Arsenal and Liverpool it is like a set up if you have nervous owners.

“I was very surprised. Scott is an outstanding manager and then you get games like this and the owner says, ‘see you later?’ That is really harsh.

“There are different systems in the Premier League in terms of how clubs are led. Some countries own clubs and some rules do not let them do exactly what they want in terms of stretching their resources. Other clubs have structures, like us and maybe Arsenal.

"Then there are clubs like Bournemouth. Three teams came up - Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth. Nottingham is spending, Fulham is spending and I can’t remember Bournemouth doing a lot. Then it is difficult if you arrive in the Premier League."

Not for the first time in his Anfield career, Klopp was asked if he ever feels constrained by the prudent financial policies of Fenway Sports Group, especially as time is running out for him to sign a midfielder before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

“Signing players never makes sense if they are not the right one. Why would you do that?” he said.

“I am not careful [with the transfer funds]. We get told what is possible and what is not possible. There is no criticism. We became champions in a season when we did not sign anyone. That is not the famous approach after coming second. Unfortunately, the season started with too many injuries, but we have to get through it. Is our situation exactly like other clubs? No. But it never was and it is good enough to work with.”

Asked if he feels sufficiently backed in the transfer market this summer, Klopp said: “It is always like this. Is it always easy? No. From time to time I would risk a bit more but I don’t decide. We will try everything until there is no deadline.”