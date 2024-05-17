Klopp on goodbyes, tears and 'not forgetting one day'

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before his last game in charge of Liverpool against Wolves at Anfield on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He said it has been "the most intense week" of his life as he begins to say goodbye to staff and players.

On being pictured alone in Anfield this week: "I love Anfield to bits, but I love when it is full. I hope that is not a picture of my time at Liverpool - alone in an empty stadium!"

He said he has "burst into tears reading" fans letters "about what the club has meant to some people".

On his time at the club: "A decade of your life is massive, and I will not forget a day. I was at the best club I could have imagined, in a very special city. I got the key of the city. I'm sure for some people that is rather funny, but if the city needs me, I am there."

On Joel Matip, who will leave this summer: "Have you ever seen a better free transfer? You will not find a more wonderful person. Whoever gets him is a lucky club because he is world class and super humble. That combination is really rare."

On assistant Pep Lijnders, who is joining Red Bull Salzburg as manager: "We have a bright future. Pep is one of the most influential coaches I have ever had. I will follow each step of him, he is a great choice."

He said he would have voted for scrapping VAR "because these people [officials] are not able to use it properly" and "if you cannot change the people" then it does not work.