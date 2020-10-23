Virgil van Dijk injury news will be constant for a few months now, as the Liverpool star will undergo knee surgery after suffering ligament damage in the Merseyside derby last weekend.

Van Dijk, 29, was clattered by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and the Toffees say they are ‘very sorry’ for the injury and Pickford was sad with how everything panned out. Liverpool and Klopp said they were left angry and ‘devastated’ by the injury.

Speaking ahead of their clash against Sheffield United on Saturday (watch live, 3pm ET on Peacock Premium), Klopp gave the latest Virgil van Dijk injury news update, but isn’t keen on doing this every week.

“I can understand that people are interested in that. When the surgery will happen and that I don’t think it makes sense to be a timescale every day. But he’s as good as possible,” Klopp said. “We don’t want to know how long he’ll be out for. It will take time that is clear, but all people are different and we shouldn’t limit him by saying ‘it took this person this long and this person this long’. It becomes individual because everyone copes different with it.”

How will Liverpool cope without Virgil van Dijk?

Now all of the focus turns to how they get their Premier League title bid back on track without their best center back and their talisman.

Fabinho starred at center back in their 1-0 win at Ajax in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, as he will likely make the move back from central midfield to partner one of Joel Matip or Joe Gomez who both can’t stay fit.

Virgil van Dijk is a huge loss to Liverpool but as we mentioned in the video above, Liverpool have current options and can also dip into the January transfer market to buy a new long-term center back to patner Van Dijk.

They were likely going to do that next summer anyway, so why not buy a new center back in a few months and get VVD’s new partner ready to roll when he returns in May or June?

Klopp gives update on Virgil van Dijk originally appeared on NBCSports.com