Klopp focused on top 4, not title; Solskjaer reveals Man United’s next step

Jurgen Klopp and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have reacted to the draw between Liverpool and Manchester United on Sunday, and it’s safe to say both managers weren’t exactly delighted with what they saw.

Man United could have won late on as they had the best chances of the game, while Liverpool dictated possession but failed to many create clear-cut chances.

The draw leaves United at the top of the table, three points ahead of fourth-place Liverpool who have now gone four Premier League games without a win and three games without a goal.

Speaking to reporters on a Zoom call after the game, Klopp was asked if he’s now more concerned about finishing in the top four than focusing on the title as the table is so congested.

“For me, it’s not important where we are in the moment – it’s important that we have points and we are around this group (top four). For that you need points. We are in the middle of a bunch of teams which fight for this spot and that’s what we have to do,” Klopp said. “It’s not about if we don’t become champions, it’s not fun anymore. We just fight for everything and I saw that tonight again. The most important thing is to qualify for the Champions League and I know how difficult it is. This season it will be a tough race for the top four.”

What is the next step for Manchester United?

United’s players and Solskjaer revealed that the draw at Liverpool felt like a ‘missed opportunity’ given the defensive injuries the reigning champions are having, as Solskjaer believed they started the game too slowly.

ProSoccerTalk asked Solskjaer if he felt there was a lack of belief in his players, and what the next step is in their development as they’re still unbeaten in their last 12 games in the Premier League.

“It showed throughout the game that the belief grew more and more,” Solskjaer said. “Next time we play them here, for example, after this experience we feel we need to impose ourselves more on the game. We need to get hold of the ball a little bit more and take a few more… not risks, but we know we can do better. I know we can do better, and that’s a good feeling to have, maybe once in a while you will make a mistake but we have to keep trying to do the right things.”

It appears that neither Klopp and Solskjaer have their glasses half full right now.

Klopp made a few quips about United sitting back deep and defending, which is probably on point, but he revealed to ProSoccerTalk that the goalscoring problems his team is going through isn’t something they can ignore.

In this season of condensed games and an even tighter table, this is set to be an epic battle for the Premier League title and the top four.

