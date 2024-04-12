Klopp focused on bouncing back against Crystal Palace after ‘low point’ against Atalanta

Jurgen Klopp called Thursday’s 3-0 home defeat to Atalanta a “low point” in Liverpool’s season as their Europa League hopes were left hanging by a thread.

Liverpool looked flat throughout the quarter-final first leg and ended the night perhaps fortunate Atalanta had not taken one of the many late chances they had to add to a lead given to them by Gianluca Scamacca’s brace and a late Mario Pasalic goal.

“It was a really bad game, oh my God,” Klopp said after his side’s first home defeat in nearly 14 months.