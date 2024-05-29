Klopp 'felt supported' by Liverpool owners

[Getty Images]

In a fan Q&A session held at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp was asked about the club's owners, Fenway Sports Group:

"The owners do what owners do. Surprise! The owners want to earn money. Sorry to tell you that.

"It's not like they earn money on a daily basis. They invest something and that's how the whole world goes.

"We should be really happy we have them and not guys who bought London clubs. I wouldn't have survived a year at Liverpool [with them].

"The owners feel responsible for the club. Are they the best in the world? I don't know, I can't say. But they worked really hard. I felt supported."