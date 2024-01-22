'Klopp has faith in Nunez'

Darwin Nunez celebrates the opening goal

Former Liverpool striker Natasha Dowie believes Darwin Nunez's work rate means he will continue to be involved in goals despite the big chances he misses.

The Uruguay international became the first player to register over 10 goals and 10 assists in all competitions with his double in the 4-0 win at Bournemouth on Sunday.

"There's been a lot of talk about Nunez," Dowie told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "He's raw.

"His all round game is untidy as a centre-forward but he will work hard. I do believe that with the faith Jurgen Klopp has in him, because of his work rate he will get chances and eventually create goals and score goals.

"It was nice to see because the fans are great with Nunez, they're always shouting his name even if he misses opportunities. As a striker it's nice to get those couple of goals. He's going to get game time, that's the great thing for him.

"In other teams he may potentially not get game time with the amount of goals he hasn't scored but Klopp gives him those opportunities, those minutes, and has faith in him.

"At the moment it's all sweet at Liverpool."

