Klopp on comeback belief and 'doing better'

Jurgen Klopp was speaking to the media before Liverpool's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Atalanta on Thursday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He confirmed there are no new injury concerns.

Right-back Conor Bradley is expected to return to training at the beginning of May after "overstretching" his ankle ligaments against Crystal Palace.

He said "it will be tough" to overturn the three-goal deficit but it is "still possible" if they give "a much better performance".

On what went wrong in the first-leg: "Losing the ball in the wrong moments and not being organised. If you want to win the game then you best not concede and that is a big part of match management."

He said Atalanta's man-to-man style of play "was not the problem" but says Liverpool "have to do better" in possession.

On his team having belief: "We are here and I have been long enough in this business to know it is all about two legs. We are only here for one reason and that is to win."

He said before the infamous Champions League comeback against Barcelona in 2020 he told the players "if we fail then let's fail in the most beautiful way".