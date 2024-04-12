Kloe Froebe, Morez Johnson named Ms. & Mr. Illinois Basketball

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The 2024 Mr. and Ms. Illinois Basketball winners have been announced, both with ties to Central Illinois.

Days after being named the WCIA 3 Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year, Kloe Froebe received one final accolade in her high school career. She is the first Railsplitter to be named Ms. Illinois Basketball and the first local athlete to earn to honor since 1998. She scored 36 points in Lincoln’s state championship game and averaged 28.7 points a game in the regular season. Next season she will suit up for Colorado State.

Illinois signee Morez Johnson received the offer on the boys’ side. According to 247 Sports, he is the top player in the state in his class and signed with Illinois in November after a three-year commitment. He averaged a double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds a game for Thornton High School.

