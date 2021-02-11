Klint Kubiak: Kirk Cousins wants to be challenged to get better

The Vikings have kept continuity within their offensive scheme, promoting Klint Kubiak to coordinator to replace his father, Gary.

Klint Kubiak has served as the team’s quarterbacks coach for the two seasons, developing a relationship with Kirk Cousins. Kubiak said in a press conference this week that the comfort level between he and Cousins is important. But Kubiak also wants to push Cousins forward.

“Certainly he’s a main leader on our offense and we want him to be comfortable. But I know Kirk and just like any other player, they don’t want to be too comfortable,” Kubiak said. “You’ve got to challenge them to get the best out of them, and he’s no different. I think that’s certainly why he’s had so much success to this point of his career, is he wants a challenge. And we’re going to be familiar in our scheme, we’re going to be familiar with the faces around the building. But it’s certainly a challenge to me and our coaching staff to define new challenges for all position groups in order to have them respond and for us to all become great and to get to where we want to get to.”

The Vikings missed the postseason by finishing at 7-9 in 2020, but Cousins set a new career high with 35 touchdown passes. With weapons like Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, and Justin Jefferson, Minnesota’s offense should be set up well for contention in 2021 if the continuity in the scheme translates to results.

