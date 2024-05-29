Klint Kubiak is having Taysom Hill do things he's "never done before"

Taysom Hill has done many things in the Saints offense through the years, but new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is trying to find new ways to involve the Swiss Army Knife.

“The more we can do, the better and harder it is,” Hill said, via Matthew Paras of nola.com.

Hill has lined up as a running back, fullback, outside receiver, slot receiver, H-back and tight end and has worked in the individual portion of the offseason program with the tight ends and with the running backs, according to Paras. Hill is not playing quarterback.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Hill said. “It’s weird to say after seven years of doing what I’ve been doing that I’m being asked to do things I’ve never done before. That is exciting to me, and it’s challenging and I love to be challenged like that. I’m grateful for those guys creating unique and fun opportunities for me.”

Only 29 of Hill's 426 offensive snaps came from the backfield last season, and only one of those at fullback, according to Pro Football Focus.

Kubiak was the 49ers' passing game specialist last season when fullback Kyle Juszczyk made his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl and was voted All-Pro for the first time.

Kubiak and Hill had a "frank" but positive conversation about Kubiak's vision for Hill's role in his offense, and the two now are working on that vision.