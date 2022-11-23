Klint Kubiak will continue calling plays for Broncos this week

After getting the nod to call plays against the Las Vegas Raiders last week, Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak will keep that role for Sunday’s showdown with the Carolina Panthers.

“I thought that everything went really smooth,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said Sunday. “I thought Klint did a good job working with Justin [Outten], getting the plays that they wanted to get in. The operation was fine.”

Denver lost to the Raiders 22-16 in overtime on Sunday and while the offense struggled in the second half, 16 points was a slight improvement from their season-long average of 14.7 points per game.

Hackett gave up play calling last week, presumably with the hopes of saving his job.

“For me, I want to do whatever I can to help this team,” Hackett said. “We’re so close, we continually talk about this over and over again. A couple plays here and there, and there’s a lot of different outcomes.

“I have to look at myself first, to see if there’s something that I can do to give some kind of spark to the offense. So I thought it would be good if I stepped away from that, let Klint get upstairs to be able to see it from a bird’s eye view up in the box and see if that would help us.”

Kubiak has one year of experience as an offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings. Sunday marked his first time calling plays for the Broncos, and it went well enough for him to continue another week.

