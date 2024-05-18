Klinsmann says Germany amid favourites for Euros despite recent woes

Juergen Klinsmann, then coach of Hertha, stands in the stadium before the start of the German Bundesliga match between Hertha BSC and FC Schalke 04 at the Olympiastadion. Soeren Stache/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Former Germany coach Jürgen Klinsmann believes the current squad can win the home European Championship in June and July, despite flopping at the last Euros and the previous two World Cups.

Julian Nagelsmann's side come into the tournament on a high after friendly wins over France and the Netherlands in March and the 36-year-old coach has largely stuck with the same squad for the event across 10 German cities.

"They're one of the favourites, that's just the way it is. Germany is always one of the favourites, even if you've slipped up in a few tournaments, that doesn't change anything," the 59-year-old said on the Transfermarkt podcast Done Deals.

Overall, he thinks the squad "has the quality to do something great at this European Championship."

Klinsmann, who coached the team to third place at the home World Cup in 2006, empathized with Nagelsmann over the decision to leave Mats Hummels and Leon Goretzka out of his provisional 27-man squad. One more player must be cut before the June 14-July 14 tournament.

"These are all such highly emotional moments, you have to remain calm and empathize with the player, but also say clearly: 'It's just been decided, I'm really sorry'. Those are moments for coaches that you don't forget," he said.