Klingberg, Seguin score early, Stars hold off Red Wings 4-2

Dallas Stars' Radek Faksa (12), of the Czech Republic, Stephen Johns (28) and Detroit Red Wings' Martin Frk (42), of the Czech Republic, compete for control of a loose puck in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (AP) -- The first win for the Dallas Stars this season was No. 782 of Ken Hitchcock's career. And that's a significant figure for NHL coaches.

Now in his second stint with Dallas, Hitchcock tied Al Arbour for third place on the all-time wins list Tuesday night. John Klingberg and Tyler Seguin scored first-period goals, and the Stars never trailed in a 4-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Anthony Mantha's goal with 4:49 remaining pulled Detroit (2-1) within one, but the Red Wings couldn't tie the game even with goalie Petr Mrazek pulled for the final 2:56.

''I was thinking on the bench that we've played three great hockey games, and it would have felt poorly to not finish this off,'' Hitchcock said. ''I thought this was the best balance we've had. This looked like something you could really build on.''

Mattias Janmark scored in the second period for the Stars (1-2), and Martin Hanzal put the puck into an empty net with 2 seconds remaining.

Ben Bishop made 23 saves. In two starts, Bishop has allowed only two goals in 103:58 of ice time.

''We've got some work to improve in the third period, and just be a little bit more composed,'' Bishop said.

Klingberg also thought the Stars could play better.

''I felt like we sat back a little bit too much. We got away with a win today,'' he said.

Justin Abdelkader scored in the second period for the Red Wings. Mrazek finished with 29 saves.

The Stars have totaled 119 shots in their first three games but managed only seven goals - including two each by Klingberg, Seguin and Janmark.

Dallas dominated the first period, winning 17 of 22 faceoffs. Jason Spezza won six of seven draws, including one that set up Klingberg's goal at 9:15.

For the game, Dallas won 58 percent of the faceoffs, led by Spezza going 13 for 16.