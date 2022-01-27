Kliff Kinsgbury hopes Cardinals can afford, bring back both James Conner, Chase Edmonds

The Arizona Cardinals have a number of important decisions to make this offseason about the future of many of their own players scheduled to become free agents. Both their top running backs, Chase Edmonds and James Conner, will both be free agents in March if the team does not re-sign them before then,

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury hopes that both are back on the team in 2022.

When he spoke with reporters after the team was eliminated from the playoffs, Kingsbury admitted he is a “huge fan of both guys.”

He lauded both for their work ethic, their habits and their focus.

He also believes both should get paid this offseason.

“They both earned good deals as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “I hope that we can afford both guys because they both had fantastic seasons and they deserve to get nice contracts. But I would love to have them both back. I think they complement each other really well in our system so that’s how I hope it plays out.”

Conner led the way both in rushing yards, touchdowns and yards from scrimmage. He rushed for 752 yards and 15 touchdowns, while adding 37 catches for 375 yards, a total of 1,127 yards from scrimmage and 18 total scores. He missed two games down the stretch.

Edmonds missed five games but was solid. He had 903 total yards from scrimmage, a career-high. He rushed for a career-high 592 yards and two scores on 5.1 yards per attempt, and he also caught 43 passes for 311 yards.

When both were healthy and playing, the offense was at its best.

The question is whether or not the team can afford to bring both back.

If Kingsbury has his way, they both get paid and they both stay in Arizona.

