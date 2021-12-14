Kliff Kingsbury under fire after Arizona Cardinals' loss to Los Angeles Rams

Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals were on top of the NFL world entering their Week 14 Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams.

They have a lot of questions and concerns after a 30-23 loss at home.

Among those concerns?

The play calling and game management from Kingsbury.

Several NFL writers and fans called out the Cardinals coach in the aftermath of Arizona's performance, which included several peculiar decisions.

Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel criticized a one decision from Kingsbury in particular, citing the team not kicking a field goal on fourth-and-1 with 5:24 left at the Rams' 37-yard line (Arizona was stuffed on fourth down) to attempt to make it 30-23.

He wrote: "It doesn’t all fall on the coach, but while Kingsbury has done excellent work to get the Cardinals to 10-3, no one has any idea if the third-year coach is built for the playoffs, where every decision gets magnified. … Kingsbury has just one year on his contract remaining and his name got floated (probably not coincidentally) for an open job at the University of Oklahoma, even though the Sooners never considered him. This has been a breakthrough season, and Arizona would be wise to keep him around. But the spotlight of January is coming, and any backfiring decision can end a season and wreck a reputation. It’s the big games, the playoff games, after all, where respect is truly handed out."

The Arizona Republic's Bob McManaman summed up Kingsbury and the Cardinals' coaching performance:

"Kliff Kingsbury was 2-for-4 when going for it on fourth down. Although he could have elected to kick a field goal when it became apparent points were needed, it’s difficult to fault him for being aggressive. Especially when the analytics back him up. Calling for a deep pass play on third and 1 well into Rams’ territory was a mistake. Instead of letting Conner or Murray get 1 yard with their legs, Murray’s pass to Christin Kirk was way off the mark and Conner got stuffed for no gain on fourth and 1. Vance Joseph needed his secondary to play sharper overall. Rams receivers had too much room to operate and get open. The pass rush was so-so."

Others slammed the coach on social media for choices throughout the game and questioned his ability to coach in big games.

Kliff Kingsbury shows again: When the lights are brightest, woof — Alex Clancy (@ClancysCorner) December 14, 2021

Kliff Kingsbury failed the down 8 test ❌❌❌ — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) December 14, 2021

Kingsbury is out of his depth at the NFL level — Eric Romoff (@FantasyNav) December 14, 2021

What a masterclass in clock mismanagement by Kliff Kingsbury. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) December 14, 2021

Kliff Kingsbury Chase Claypool

🤝

Wasting precious time because of their ego — Jolly Ole St. Frickalus (@joefrk) December 14, 2021

Kingsbury's game time management was awful pic.twitter.com/ZoCorh0RqZ — James Birchall (@Birchall_87) December 14, 2021

Horrific game management by Kingsbury here — Sordi (@FinsOrDie) December 14, 2021

Kingsbury is literally Matt Nagy with a 10x better roster. Wtf is he thinking? — bulls in 4 (@OhLikeARock) December 14, 2021

Every few games you’re reminded why Kliff Kingsbury got fired from Texas Tech and couldn’t win with Mahomes. — Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) December 14, 2021

Kingsbury just lost COTY as far as I’m concerned. Horribly coached last 2 minutes — 🎄Spurs Legacy 🦦 (@spurs_four) December 14, 2021

Some bad coaching by Kingsbury tonight — Adam Thompson (@AdamKCRoyal617) December 14, 2021

People really said Kingsbury should be coach of the year lol — Willie Stroker 🧀10-3 🦌19-11 (@WillieStrokerWI) December 14, 2021

Tonight we were all reminded why Kliff Kingsbury had a losing record at Texas Tech. That playcalling was HORRENDOUS — Ryan Gilbert (@GPCRyanG) December 14, 2021

Kingsbury's Coach of the Year odds also took a hit after the game.

He's now +550 to win the award, second in the NFL, with the Patriots' Bill Belichick now the big favorite at +100.

The Cardinals coach has bigger things to worry about than NFL awards, however, like getting his team back on track for the game against the Detroit Lions in NFL Week 15 and clinching a playoff berth for the franchise for the first time since 2015.

Not a great night for Kliff Kingsbury's Coach of the Year odds. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) December 14, 2021

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury slammed for loss to Los Angeles Rams