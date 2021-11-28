Kliff Kingsbury a target for Oklahoma’s head coaching vacancy

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is a candidate for this year’s coach of the year award in the NFL. He has led the Cardinals to a 9-2 start in his third year in the NFL after coaching in the college ranks.

He now is drawing interest from one of the biggest college programs in the country. Oklahoma has a coaching vacancy with the decision of Lincoln Riley to become the head coach of USC and, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, will target Kingsbury.

Oklahoma is moving to the SEC in 2022 and is one of the premier programs in college. They generate top NFL prospects like Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Kingsbury has one year and a team option remaining in his contract with the Cardinals.

He was not highly successful in college as a head coach at Texas Tech, which is a middling Big 12 program. He was 35-40 in six seasons coaching the Red Raiders and had just two winning seasons.

The Oklahoma job would come with a lot of money, but he would have to compete for recruits with the top SEC programs, much like he had to do at Texas Tech.

He loves that the NFL is all football and he doesn’t have to deal with grades or boosters.

Is Kingsbury likely to leave the NFL to go back to college? Probably not, but it would probably be a significant salary bump. He is likely one of the lowest-paid coaches in the league.

However, this report will serve him well in talks for an extension this offseason, which is likely to happen because of the success they have had this season and the progress the Cardinals have made since he was hired.

