Kliff Kingsbury shares statement on Mike Leach's passing
"NFL Now" honors the life and legacy of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach.
"NFL Now" honors the life and legacy of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach.
Mike Leach has passed away at the age of 61, and the football world mourned him, including a pair of Chiefs stars.
The Houston Texans waived RB Eno Benjamin on Dec. 13 and brought back RB Gerrid Doaks.
Leach only faced the Irish once as an offensive coordinator with Oklahoma -- but his impact on college football was immeasurable.
The Lions were 1-6 at one point, but are still alive in the playoff race.
Mike Leach's former quarterbacks provide tributes for their coach.
“Of course, you want all your guys to be here, but guys have to make decisions. It’s part of professional sports. You have to have contingency plans,” head coach Arthur Smith said.
Robert Griffin III claimed he meant to use a different term.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is known for the Air Raid on the field and his colorful personality off the field.
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat down in front of the rookie QB's locker for a chat after the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Shanahan later explained what he told the rookie QB after the massive win.
Ken Niumatalolo said Monday that Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk fired him almost immediately after they fell to Army in double overtime on Saturday afternoon.
Dre Greenlaw asking Tom Brady to sign the football he intercepted in the third quarter Sunday was a moment to remember. Brady had some fun recalling the exchange.
Kyler Murray left Monday night's game on a cart, taking what little interest was left in this Cardinals season with him.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love reportedly does not want to sit another year behind starter Aaron Rodgers. Will the 2020 NFL Draft first-round QB demand a trade in the offseason? It seems likely according to one Green Bay insider.
The 49ers continue to creep up towards the top of the Power Rankings after their sixth straight win.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban comments on the passing of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach.
Here's a look at what tickets for the Peach Bowl are going for on the resale market.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach suffered a heart attack at his home, went without oxygen for several minutes and is still hospitalized.
Colorado to make Jackson State'sDeion Sanders the highest-paid football coach in school history.
Once Odell Beckham Jr. said he didn’t want to play in the regular season, the Cowboys looked at T.Y. Hilton
Teams like the Chiefs (with Patrick Mahomes) and 49ers (with Trey Lance) have spent high draft picks on QBs with a veteran under contract