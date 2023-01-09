Kliff Kingsbury scheduled to meet with owner Michael Bidwill

The Arizona Cardinals’ 2022 season came to a close Sunday afternoon with a 38-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. They finished the year losing seven straight games and ended 4-13.

The future of head coach Kliff Kingsbury is not yet known. A decision will be coming.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported early Monday that Kingsbury was scheduled to have their post-season meeting Monday afternoon.

Kingsbury said he leading up to the finale that all conversations and focus were on the game against the 49ers and that there had been no conversations about his future.

Kingsbury was hired in 2019 after the Cardinals went 3-13. Under his leadership, they won 5, 8 and 11 games and had a postseason trip before this season’s struggles.

He signed a five-year contract extension last offseason.

