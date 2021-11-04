Kliff Kingsbury says it’s nobody’s fault for miscommunication on interception against Packers

Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury says there’s no one in need of blame for the unfortunate miscommunication that sunk the Cardinals at the end of last Thursday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Wide receiver A.J. Green seemingly missed a change to the play call from quarterback Kyler Murray that left him not looking for a pass that ended up as a game-ending interception from Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas. The error gave the Packers a 24-21 victory and the top spot in the NFC through the first eight weeks of the season.

“It had nothing to do with a fault of somebody,” Kingsbury said, via Howard Balzer of AllCardinals.com. “It’s one guy thought it was one thing, the other guy thought it was something else. And so [Green] understands what he’s meant to this offense so far, and how much better we’ve been with him. And I expect him to continue to just play at a high level.

“Nobody understands what went on, except the people that were there and part of it. And it was one of those deals (where) we’re a signal-based offense and a signal was misinterpreted, and that happens, but it wasn’t like he did anything malicious or screwed anything up. It’s just unfortunate it happened at that time.”

The Cardinals had a simple attempt at a game-tying field goal to send the game to overtime but were looking for their chances to get the victory. Kyler Murray’s decision to attack Douglas with Green seemed to be a prudent decision. Green just appeared wholly unaware that the ball would be coming his direction.

“It’s a learning experience,” Murray said. “Obviously, both of us were frustrated in that moment. I know he felt really bad. Obviously, I felt bad. Because we all lost. That was the end and the goal is to win and we didn’t, so that’s why we all felt the way we did.

“But him being who he is, he takes that to heart. I know he loves the game. So, of course you’re gonna take it hard. But as far as the criticism stuff, nobody knows what’s going on outside of us, so I don’t really read too much into it.”

Green is currently on the COVID-19 list after a positive test this week. The Cardinals travel to face the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.

Kliff Kingsbury says it’s nobody’s fault for miscommunication on interception against Packers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk