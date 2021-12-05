Word this week was that quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins would be back in the Cardinals lineup on Sunday and head coach Kliff Kingsbury offered confirmation of that on Sunday morning.

Kingsbury told Stacey Dales of NFL Media that the two players will play against the Bears in Chicago. Both players were listed as questionable on Friday.

Murray has missed the last three games with an ankle injury and was a limited participant in practice all week. Hopkins has been out for the same stretch with a hamstring injury and sat out on Friday after a pair of limited practices earlier in the week.

The Cardinals went 2-1 without their two offensive stars and have the best record in the league at 9-2 heading into Week 13.

Kliff Kingsbury says Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins will play against Bears originally appeared on Pro Football Talk