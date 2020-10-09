A positive COVID-19 test caused the Jets to send all of their players and coaches home on Friday after a round of retesting and the results of those tests will help determine if there’s any need to move Sunday’s scheduled game against the Cardinals.

The game is set to be held at MetLife Stadium and Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com, that it is “business as usual” for the team as they prepare to fly to New Jersey.

Kingsbury said that the team will continue to prepare for the game to be played at the scheduled time “until told otherwise.”

The NFL moved two games scheduled for Sunday this week due to positive COVID-19 tests. The Broncos and Patriots will play on Monday while the Titans and Bills are now set to play on Tuesday.

Kliff Kingsbury says it’s “business as usual” for Cardinals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk