Kliff Kingsbury: Ref whose errant flag led to muffed punt 'should probably be ejected'

NFL officials have more license this season to eject players under the league's heightened taunting emphasis.

Kliff Kingsbury wants see the tables turned.

An errant flag almost cost his Cardinals possession of the football during Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Arizona coach thinks the infraction should be an ejectable offense.

"I think the ref should probably be ejected at that point."



After a ref threw a flag into the ball causing Rondale Moore to muff a punt Sunday, Kliff Kingsbury says he's in favor of addressing the issue in the owner's meeting rule proposals. pic.twitter.com/89c9z1lZ4o — Chierstin Susel (@ChierstinSusel) September 27, 2021

"You would think that maybe we can adjust that rule, because it seems quite unfair that we would lose the ball if the ref happens to hit it," Kingsbury told reporters on Monday. "I think the ref should probably be ejected at that point."

Kliff Kingsbury has no patience for potentially game-changing officiating errors. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

What's got Kingsbury riled up?

In case you missed it, here's the incident that Kingsbury's deriding. Jacksonville's first possession on Sunday ended with a Logan Cooke punt. Rondale Moore attempted to corral the 51-yard punt near the left sideline. A flag foiled his plans.

Just as Moore took his stance for the catch, a penalty flag for an illegal block sailed over his head and hit the football, knocking it off course. Moore muffed the punt.

Rondale Moore muffed that 1st punt because the Ref nailed the football with the Penalty Flag on the way down. pic.twitter.com/u5D2bXYR2o — Matt Abbott (@MattAbb0tt) September 26, 2021

Fortunately for the Cardinals, Antonio Hamilton recovered the muff to retain Arizona possession. Had a Jaguars player recovered the ball, possession would belong to Jacksonville, with no recourse available for Arizona.

Kingsbury would like to see this rule changed. He's also calling for consequences. But he's not counting on it.

"Considering it's probably the first time it's ever happened in the history of the league, I don't know if they'll really put it up at the owners meeting rules proposals. But I would be all for it."