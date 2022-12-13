Kliff Kingsbury reacts to QB Kyler Murray injury vs. Patriots
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury reacts to quarterback Kyler Murray's injury against the New England Patriots in Week 14.
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury reacts to quarterback Kyler Murray's injury against the New England Patriots in Week 14.
Denny Carter helps you head into your fantasy playoffs with the strongest-possible bench stashes. (Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Shelby Harris was inactive Week 14 with an illness but is hopeful to return Thursday night to face the 49ers.
Former Vol Joshua Dobbs signs with Detroit.
Despite another loss, the Dolphins are still a playoff team if the season ended today.
The Bills, Browns, Colts, Dolphins, Ravens and Vikings play on Saturday in NFL Week 15. Here are the matchups, start times and how to watch.
The Eagles are banged up at safety right now and they’re bringing back a former member of the team to help out in the secondary. Agent Drew Rosenhaus said that the Eagles are signing his client Anthony Harris. The move comes a couple of days after the Eagles saw Reed Blankenship hurt his knee and [more]
Here's the NFC playoff picture following Week 14.
What parts of the defense can be salvaged for the Browns heading into 2023?
The Atlanta Braves have traded for Oakland A's catcher Sean Murphy.
The Patriots would be in the playoffs if the season ended after Week 14.
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat down in front of the rookie QB's locker for a chat after the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Shanahan later explained what he told the rookie QB after the massive win.
A Cardinals challenge ultimately stopped the clock and prevented Parker from risking further injury with another play.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban comments on the passing of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach.
Ken Niumatalolo said Monday that Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk fired him almost immediately after they fell to Army in double overtime on Saturday afternoon.
The 49ers continue to creep up towards the top of the Power Rankings after their sixth straight win.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach suffered a heart attack at his home, went without oxygen for several minutes and is still hospitalized.
Stroud's apparent dismissal of Howard before finishing third for the 2022 Heisman Trophy got the attention of the college football world.
Here are 4 big takeaways from the Patriots' Monday Night Football victory.
The Detroit Lions crack the top-10 in the latest Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings to conclude Week 14.
Nobody could believe the penalty called on the Dolphins on Sunday night.